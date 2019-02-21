I’m realizing growing up is difficult. I’ve always read about people who feel like they are getting left behind. I never thought I would ever be capable of sharing those feelings. While I’m beyond excited that my friends are achieving what they dreamed of, I can’t help but wonder what the future holds for me. I know I still have a long way to go but I also know that time doesn’t still no matter how much we need it to. Graduation is approaching and while it’s supposed to be one of the happiest days of my life, I’m terrified to let go of the only thing im a part of.

Share this:

Tweet

