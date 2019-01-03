Love at first sight was nothing I’d ever believed in, for how could one just know upon meeting another that they were meeting the one and only someone who’d hold their heart forever? Before I met you, an incredible love story was just a fairy tale; one that only lived and breathed between the pages of a good book. When I first saw you, your good looks would have caught any girls eye, but it was your heart and soul I immediately noticed and fell for. In less than a week I knew you were the one and here we are 5 years later and still madly in love. We are truly blessed sweetie. Happy Anniversary

Share this:

Tweet

