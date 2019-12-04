You saved me more than you could ever know.My whole life I have searched for happiness.I have ran away to other countries looking for something not really knowing what.This turned me into a person that was destroying me.After making so many bad decisions I ended up in prison which ironically was the beginning of setting me free and finding happiness. For four years I prayed and dreamed of you not even knowing who you were. I changed my life and as my reward God blessed me with you. Have faith your darkest days are preparing you to appreciate the great ones.AK JD

Share this:

Tweet

