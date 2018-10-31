About two years or so ago I was diagnosed with cancer,It took a really hard impact on my metal health. I had had two surgeries because of the cancer and after having the surgeries I had become even more depressed then I had been before the surgeries. My best friend thought it would be good for me to talk to some one new so I started talking to her brother in law. He was a very sweet and caring man who made me feel very loved and wanted for the first time in my life.He was native american and he had long dark hair and dark eyes and he made me feel very loved. Sad part is we never met in person.

Share this:

Tweet

