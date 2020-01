As a child I never felt I belonged. My father left before I was born and my mother was forever resentful. I grew up being comfortable alone and quite frankly preferred it. I never knew what direction I wanted to follow and tried too hard to please those who could never be pleased. All this has taught me one thing. That take your breathe away, heart wrenching love is real. I e seen no evidence of your existence yet I’ve never felt more sure that something exists. That love isn’t something you can prepare for but I’ll be waiting for you. Even if it takes lifetimes.

Share this:

Tweet