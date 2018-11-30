Hello Fellow kindered Spirits

I’m just a mom of 2 ok sometimes you can count my husband as kid #3! I lost my mama to cancer 11 yrs ago. It has been like belonging to a club no one wants to be in. I feel like I have a hole in my heart. I just miss her so much.

Even though she is gone I still talk with her, I know in my heart she has a front row seat to see me and my kids, but of my gosh it’s hard. My youngest will graduate high school this yr, I started a full time job (bc we needed health insurance) and the mama guilt is awful.

Well kindered this is me and my broken heart