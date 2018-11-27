It’s been 22 years since you passed and not a day has gone by that I don’t miss you. There are even moments when I think,”I can’t wait to call Mom.” Amanda has grown to be an amazing woman. She a teacher, her husband is a great guy. I’m a grandma, to the sweetest little guy. I live him so much. Steven too is doing well. He has a great job that allows him to travel. He’s a rebel like Dad & I, but finding his on path.I lost my Reilly Boy this year. It broke my heart so completely. Please look after him until God reunites us all. Thank you for watching over us. I love & miss you, Kimi

Share this:

Tweet

