Hi universe,

Like fate would have it I am putting it out to God and universe or whoever concerned who can fulfill unbelievable dreams. I spent ages wondering, hoping, dreaming to find true love but somehow like sand I could never really catch hold of it. May be people who find true love are really lucky and I am not.of everything that I own I am left with my dreams of finding true love and spending a happy life.i would like to atleast keep that alive.to believe that atleast in my dreams true love exist and may be universe someday will feel pity for me and bring him to me. A lost soul

