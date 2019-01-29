Kindred spirits are powerful things in the universe. It’s not often you are lucky enough to find one, but when you do, you should hold on tightly. I have been lucky and found one. I am more complete and whole because of her. She has filled my heart with happiness and peace. I have learned bravery, laughter, appreciation of the simple things, and love. She has brought balance to an uneasy heart and mind. Growth, adventure, challenge, and change are possible because of her. If this only for a moment in time , I will have been blessed, but I am hopeful for a lifetime with her.

