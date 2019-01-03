The Kindred Spirit mailbox is of great meaning to my wife and I, as five years ago it played a major role in my proposal. It was my then-girlfriend’s first time at Sunset Beach. I hid a map in a bottle in the back of the mailbox and convinced her the island tradition was to bury treasure for the next person to find. We went in search according to the map and happened upon a suspicious flag, so I began to dig. After a few minutes we discovered a small wooden treasure chest, but unfortunately it was empty. On the walk back to the house, I got on one knee and said, “I already had my treasure.”

