I never believed in love at first sight and then you walked through that door. You literally took my breath away. You were and still are the most beautiful man I have ever seen. Beautiful both inside and out. Though we both have moved on with our lives, I think of you every single day. I know you are enjoying the beauty of this world through your travels. And yes, I wish I was the one sharing those adventures with you. You are my soul mate, my twin flame. I truly believe that. It’s been over 24 years and the thought of you still takes my breath away. I love you AD and I always will. 💗💕

Share this:

Tweet

