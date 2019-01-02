AT 45, I found myself divorced and then diagnosed with cancer. The divorced with the “love of my life” was devastating, it took me a while to accept it wasn’t the love I thought it was nor was he the love that is worthy of me. Then came cancer, this woke me to value and enjoy life my way. After the divorce, I struggled with the feeling of a discarded, abandoned, undesired woman. This disease was a dose of reality, I am important. I am a single mother of 4 wonderful children, they gave me strength and the fortitude to tackle whatever is thrown at me. I am enough, I am worthy, I am a mother.

