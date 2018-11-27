I remember looking at you and believing that in that very moment, time had stopped and let me study you. I never understood why when I was with you, it always felt like time had stood still, until the moment came and time kept moving forward. It’s not that I lived in a fantasy whenever I was with you, it was in those moments with you, that I felt safe and protected like the outside world couldn’t touch me. Until you showed me, that you and the outside world were no different. My worth in your eyes, never matched what I truly deserved. My heart and spirit are still shaken but at least I am free

