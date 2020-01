Life goes on even when life ends. It took me a long time to realize this fact. I am still here and I need to live the rest of my life, not hide away from reality. I miss you every day, and I will not miss you any less if I am enjoying my life. Before you left this earth you told me to move on with my life. With my fingers crossed behind me, I promised you that I would. It’s 12 years later and I am moving on.

