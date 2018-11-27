I wanted to love you. I did love you but with every bad decision you made,made it harder and harder to keep that love alive. I finally did the scarest thing I had do do which was say goodbye. I cried everyday for a month. I knew something better was out there for me. You stayed the same and I changed. I became the person i wanted to be. I found the love that will last forever. I do not regret anything because without you I would have never known the difference between selfish love and selfless love.

