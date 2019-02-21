Summer of 1989 i had a fling with a long haired hippie boy. We kept it on and off until the mid 90s, went our separate ways had kids I left state. At 37 I moved back to take care of my mom. My kids teeens and myself single and done with dating relationships. I worked read books spent time with family. A good life. The hippie became a trucker 5 years ago we started talking.As friends about life. The first conversation lasted over an hour, the next 2. Then daily.I’d lose sleep for the conversation. I cherished every interaction. He became my best friend. In May we committed to forever.

