It has been over six years.I have lost you, both a friend and a lover for six years. I was deeply hurt after you broke down and confessed right in front of me. I still remember every single word you said that night. I could feel your pain.

You did try to talk to me. I bet you just wanted to make sure that I am fine and that we would become friends again. I still loved you and I couldn’t help but push you away. ?Would befriending me free you from your guilt? I still miss you, occasionally. I hope you also do.