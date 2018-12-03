Until now, we’re waiting for the right time. He have been waiting for me since 2011. I don’t know what I did to deserve his love and patience for me for waiting for 7 years. I still don’t have the courage to introduce him to my family because I feel like I want to give my family the best things in the world and see them super happy before I make myself happy. Now that I graduated from college and passed the board exam and currently have a decent job, I’m waiting for God’s perfect timing to tell my family that I’m already inlove, and tell the man who never gave up on me that it’s time 🙂

