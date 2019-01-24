After all these years of truly enjoying your wonderful books, I found this one having such a compelling love story, I simply couldn’t put it down ! I would love to visit Kindred Spirit very much…my husband and I are thinking of making possible plans to do just that ! I found a true love when I was 60 years old after a second divorce from my husband of 32 years and vowing to never trust love again. I found a man that had basically been through the same thing, and after 11 years together, we finally made the move and remarried!! WE COULDN’T BE HAPPIER! Thank you for your wonderful book