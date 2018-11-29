Just when I thought my chance for love was over, I met the man of my dreams. I had been married 4 times, never for love. At the age of 66, I found love at last. We have so many ways we are alike and yet so many ways we are different. I’ve never met a man so compassionate, kind, and loving. He’s my everything. He puts up with all my little quirky ways and never fails to show me how special I am to him in every way, every day. I know we probably won’t have a lot of years left together since we both are in bad health, but I know he’ll make every one of them special and I will feel loved always.

