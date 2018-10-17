I have 3 children. I would have had 4 but the 3rd one was a stillborn baby girl. My children turned out to be disappointments with no purpose in life. It’s not because of the way they were raised because I did my best but that wasn’t good enough. I’m so old now and I look back and think about the baby girl that didn’t make it and I can’t help but wonder if she would have been the one to make me proud to be a mother. My hope is that someday if the Lord is willing I will hold that baby girl in my arms in another life. I’m positive that I would recognize her perfect little face.

Share this:

Tweet

