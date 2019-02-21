I have always felt lost

You and I grew up together. I have always felt a connection between the two of us. Whenever I see you I gravitate towards you without trying to. We’ve always had fun together. We are both married to other people. Both of our marriages are in a rough state. I want to talk you about it. But it’s too hard. You and my husband are now friends because I introduced you. You will always be in my life. I know that will always feel that pull towards you. It will never go away. Maybe one day we will be together. Until then, I will do my best to be your friend.

