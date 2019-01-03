Over the years you’ve grown to be one of my best friends. And honestly I one from the beginning I could fall hopelessly in love with you. I fought it long and hard for many years. You have had a way of pushing my buttons that nmade hating you so easy. But things have changed in a way I couldn’t have imagined and I can’t tell you because of all that could be ruined. But I hold on to hope that if we are meant to be it will find a way. I love you now and always will. Maybe one day I’ll find out if you feel the same.

