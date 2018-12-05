7 years. It has been 7 years since I last saw him, and yet he still invades my thoughts everyday. He is the reason my eyes will never be dry. He is the image I see when I listen to a sad song or watch a sad movie. A guy who I never dated but longed for has me wrapped around his fingers and doesn’t even know it. I wish I could lose my memory so he won’t invade my thoughts anymore. I keep hoping he’ll come back, say sorry for hurting me years ago and tell me he loves me. I try to move on, but he always comes back. I fear I’ll never get over him and end up alone. Why does love have to be so hard

