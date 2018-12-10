I meet one of the loves of my lives when I was in Kindergarten.When Gary saw me he went home and told his mom I was the prettiest girl he had ever seen.Gary and I did begin to date in seventh grade.I know he was the one for me. Gary was kind, handsome, and had a heart of gold.We married 7/06/05 and had out first daughter 7/14/06.We then had our second daughter 08/20/08. Gary and I did our very best with our girls.He had a drug problem that we hid from our girls.He did his best to get off of the drugs, but on Aug 28th, 2015 he was in car accident and he was put on Life support. TO be cont.

Share this:

Tweet

