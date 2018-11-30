The truth of the matter is, I like you. I really do. What you do with this truth is up to you. I don’t expect anything from you, nor do I want you to feel like you have to do something now that I’ve told you this. You see me as a friend, that’s fine, I see you as a friend too, I even like you as a friend me telling you how I feel about you, is me being honest with myself and with my feelings instead of trying to deny them or suppress them because then they just get in the way of everything so it’s better to deal with them upfront, so I know what I’m getting myself into.

