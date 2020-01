As I sit here writing this, you are a tiny little being inside. You will be the second child and I hope and pray I can love you as much as the first. I’m not worthy enough to be your mother and I hope you can forgive me for the mistakes I will make and the hurt I will unintentionally cause. God has been so good to me in a way I don’t deserve. I have too many words to fit in this little box so I’ll leave you with this: I love you.

