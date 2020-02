I have fallen in love many times but I never fell out of love. I didn’t know falling out of love is real – and that it is just as painful as knowing that you are not meant for each other at all.

I am new to this falling out of love thing and it hurts so much that once I confess my feelings to my significant other, I know it will hurt him so much more. I don’t want to hurt him, and I also don’t want to stay in a relationship where I can’t feel the love anymore.