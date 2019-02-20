Leaving you at the airport as we separated for our basic training assignments was the hardest moment in my life. We had only been married for 2 short weeks after spending 3 years of dating and growing up together. The thought of being apart for 6 months and several hundred miles away was almost unbearable. I can still feel your arms around me, still smell your cologne on my shoulder and feel your kiss on my lips. All of these would have to help me survive until I see you again. How did we get here? Why did I let you talk me into this plan? I only know I love you beyond everything else.

