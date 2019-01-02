I love you Jo, to the moon and back, forever and ever, forever and always. Over the time we have spent together, not only have I realized you are my soulmate, but you have became my best friend. I am happier than I could have ever imagined I would be. We are a match that was made in heaven. I can’t imagine a life without you by my side. With one look at you, I saw everything I’d ever need. So if you let me, I want to be your everything. So, under this Carolina sky, this is it…Will you marry me?

