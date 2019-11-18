Thank you for this opportunity to share my love for someone very dear to me.

I had a relationship with Joe for 5 years. We shared a love I had never known before. We were both in our 40’s and both had failed marriages. The love that grew between us was real and forbidden. Joe was married, but wanted to end the marriage. I asked him to try to make it work. In the end, after 5 amazing years hiding our love from everyone, they moved away.

I have not seen him for 15 years now, but I still think of him fondly and wish things could have been different. I love him to this day!