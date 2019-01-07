I had no idea what would happen to my heart the day I agreed to get into your car after school. As we rumbled down the street you described how it was gonna be when you married me. Yes it was that kind of love. I was 15, you were 16. Its never left me. Its always there hidden. Drifting into my mind at quiet times. My memories of us are neatly folded,wrapped in silk, sheilded from eyes that could never understand. Tear stained and worn but as real and deep as if they were created yesterday. I stopped trying to forget you many years ago. Now I cherish knowing what we had was only had by a few.

