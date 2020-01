I was in a coma for weeks and spent a couple of years coming back to my new normal! I am doing great now and want to find someone to share the desire of life and love with however, now no one gives me the time of day! I want the future of happiness and love in my life… no one is there. It’s lonely alone. I survived the impossible. I’m a miracle of God and have no one to share it with! Why can’t I find someone to share this beautiful life with????

