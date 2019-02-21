We met on a chilly January evening.

Our first kiss was under the stars at the beach.

I told you I love you while you were asleep next to me. You woke up said you loved me too.

We spent endless days at the beach, you always made me feel special.

You passed away 52 days ago…

Every time I think about you, it’s hard to breathe. I think about you always…

The way I love you is how I’ve always wanted to be loved…like a fairytale.

2 years together, you still made my heart skip a beat and made me happier than ever before.

I miss you so much it hurts…

I will forever love you, babe… <3