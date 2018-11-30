I was at the Kindred Spirit mailbox this past August. I sat on the bench, admiring the view while writing in the book. I had so much that I wanted to write but my husband was getting impatient. We were so lucky to have another person take a picture of us next to the mailbox! I can only wish that my parents could have been able to visit the beach with us. My Dad probably wouldn’t have enjoyed it as much as my Mom but just for a chance to sit on the beach with them would have been enough for me. I miss them so much each and every day. But then I think that they have the best view, from Heaven…

