Some day I hope my loved ones find their true love. One day in a crowded room I said ‘Hello, I see that You are a Vietnam Veteran.’. He said yes, and I have buried two babies. It took me 52 years for me to meet him. We were both sad. We became friends along with another lady. She branched off for a man. I helped him because he was ill and had children. He and I fell in love and were married. He was a Father and Grandpa to my family. We had eight and one half years of happiness and peace. I want a love like this for my children and grandchildren. Smile eveyday at each other.

