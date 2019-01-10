Brunette, 5’8, 22, light brown eyes that look like honey when the light catches them at sunset and transgender. I live in an age where people seem to be progressive but I feel so distant from everyone. Dating is hard which is extremely frustrating. Guys are great and accepting but it always seems to come down to being embrassased of being with a trans girl or their parents are ashamed or closed to the idea that a trans girl would have great morals and values and be a daughter of god. It’s a constant struggle and I feel so distant from characters in novels. I want everyone to feel included.

Share this:

Tweet

