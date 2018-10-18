I want to feel loved. I want to feel taken care of. But maybe it’s just not written to happen. Few are the people who are lucky to have these blessings. Why does it hurt so bad when this is all i want. Nobody ever asked to stay. I’m staying by choice. Getting all the pain by choice. I chose this pain. This has become the biggest truth of my everyday life. This pain has become my “happiness “. The tears that come from hoping and expecting never dries. The heartaches of never being enough, never lessen. Sleeping next to the person i have ever loved, knowing that he dreams about another.

