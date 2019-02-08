“Until we meet again” those we the last words I ever spoke to you. It’s been a year since I last saw you. Our story is much like the book Every Breath…we just haven’t found our way back to each other yet. I don’t know if we ever will. But I do know how deeply I loved you. How I still love you. You are always a constant thought, much like the book I replay all our moments together and invision what life would be like if you chose me. I understand why you chose the way you did and your actions are forgiven. I will always love you and hope you will come back to me. Please come back!

