I wish you could understand the impact you have on my soul. Before I even spoke to you, I knew somehow that no one has ever looked at me the way you do! It is like an invisible thread connects us and we are drawn to each other time and again! I can see you in my everyday life, imagine waking up next to you and celebrating a lifetimes birthdays with you. It is like the universe planned for us to meet and have this extraordinary life together. But somehow you went against it all and chose someone else, someone your soul doesn’t connect with, and I will always wonder and carry that pain with me.

