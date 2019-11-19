I JUST MISS YOU! I saw you today! I see you everywhere! I have been surrounded by butterflies since the day you left. Millions of them! I know it’s you. I miss your sweet hugs and kisses and the way you would run up and stand there with your big brothers, patiently waiting for your turn to give me and Papaw a big hug and kiss!! I see and hear you every Sunday morning, singing in church. It takes my breath away. I don’t understand why God took you so soon! You were only here 18 months but you touched so many hearts in your short life. I will see you again, my sweet Amazing “Maisie” Grace!

