I think I finally found someone who makes me happy. We share the same interests, finish each other’s sentences. I feel Ken completes me! I hope he feels the same. Been waiting to hear those 3 words ( I love you). I know they will come. I am newly divorced. Ken is in the process. Feeling all the emotions, & pain , it’s no wonder why neither of us say those 3 words to each other. Ken, you ARE my soulmate & I do love you. I will wait for you.

Love you,

Nancy