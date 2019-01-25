I wish I had never smoked a cigarette & never taken a drink of alcohol. Now I do them too much. I have been doing them a long time. I have much ‘Mommy Guilt” about that. My son sees me drink & smoke. Although, I do not drink & drive. I do not go to bars. Just drink at home. I have a wonderful life. I don’t know how I got so lucky. I was able to marry the man I love and have a beautiful, caring, smart, son with him. Who is growing up everyday. I feel like I am setting a bad example for him. I will try to do better. Children learn from example. I hope my son is smarter than I was.

