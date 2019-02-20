It was the start of something new. I signed up for college, ready to make the next move. I had waited for you for ten years, waited to express everything I never did but it turns out that it was too late. I was hurting, sacrificed a lot and lost myself in the process. It took losing you to realize I rather have you in my life than not have you in it at all.

Sometimes we can’t have that happy ending but it’s the moments you share with someone that makes them worthwhile. With every breath, I’d relive all of those memories.