If only…
It started in high school, 1988 – I fell in love with the most amazing boy a year behind me in school – he was a sophomore and I was a junior. It was intense and amazing and everything a first love should be. I was the girl from the wrong side of the tracks and he was from the North Side where everyone married Italian and us – meaning me – of Scottish, Irish descent were not welcome. But we persevered for 2 1/2 years and in the end I lost the boy to his family who thought they knew best. He left the area, funny he went to the Carolinas. If only…we live in the same town, if only..