I know when you woke and I was gone,

You thought I went away,

I’ll never really leave you all,

I’ll be with you everyday.

Although you think that I’m not there,

I’m with you day and night,

If only in the wind that blows,

Or the snow that falls so white.

I’ll be the waves that rush to shore,

When you’re standing on the beach,

I’ll be the shell lying in the sand,

That will be within your reach.

You’ll know it’s me in simple ways,

You’ll know that I am there,

From the raindrops that fall upon your face,

To the wind that blows your hair.

My message in a bottle.