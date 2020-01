Imagine my surprise as I read the the date when Hope planned to meet Tru, October16, 2014, the exact date that I reconnected with you, my college sweetheart from 50 years ago. It was your 69th birthday. Little did either of us know you wouldn’t live to see your 70th. I was listening to my CD in the car and had to pull over because my eyes were so full of tears. I’ll look for you in the next life.

