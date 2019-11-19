I’ve loved you from the moment we met in college. You were there for me when no one else was and became my guardian angel. No one messed with me because they knew you had my back. For 39 years we’ve been close, living through each other lives in parallel universes. Now I see that a great deal of the continuation has been on my part and you just responding. I want to feel important, too. I want you to reach out to me, too. It’s come to the point that I feel like “why try?” But it’s so hard to give up on our past. I’m at a loss. I honestly don’t know what to do.

Share this:

Tweet

