March 2017, he tried to commit suicide. He didn’t have a cell. All I had was Facebook messenger and he wasn’t replying. I couldn’t breathe. I was hurting so bad. Please I begged him, please go to the hospital, get help. I didn’t know until the next morning that he saw my messages, he listened and was in the hospital. He was alive and he was going to be ok. My plea for him to not leave me were answered. He sought help to get off the drugs that had taken over him. He was better, clean, sober for over 1 year. Then a car accident took him from me June 2018. I’m lost without my best friend. I <3 u!

