I writing this, in tears on an airplane leaving the man I love. I came to Canada to study one semester…I was expecting anything but falling in love. But there he was, a guy who came all the way from Nepal to study in Canada and start a better life there. I‘m returning to my life in Austria, I‘m not sure if I will ever see him again. But what I‘m 100% sure about is that he is the greatest love I ever experienced. I felt loved every second we spend together. I miss you already, I will never forget you, I never felt more loved and accepted by anyone.

Love, P